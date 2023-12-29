SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Up 159.3% in December

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SHF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHFSW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,819. SHF has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About SHF
