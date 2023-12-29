SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Up 159.3% in December

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SHFSW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,819. SHF has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

