Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 1.5%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.79 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). 961,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,507,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.99.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

