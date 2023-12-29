Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,519. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.