Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Increases By 93.0%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 54,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.57. Argan has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Argan’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $767,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 123.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

