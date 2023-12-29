Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 59.5%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 12,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

