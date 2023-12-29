Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 150.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $102.47. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

