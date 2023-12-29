Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Drops By 82.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 10,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.