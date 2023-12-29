Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 94.8%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 287,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,346. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CFRUY. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Hold”.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

