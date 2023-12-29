Short Interest in Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Decreases By 83.3%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance
DTCFF remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Defence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
About Defence Therapeutics
