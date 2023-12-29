Short Interest in Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Decreases By 83.3%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance

DTCFF remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Defence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

