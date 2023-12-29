Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declines By 92.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endesa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 1,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005. Endesa has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Endesa’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

