Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Decreases By 75.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Equatorial Energia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Equatorial Energia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

