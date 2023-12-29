Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Decreases By 75.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Equatorial Energia Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Equatorial Energia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.
About Equatorial Energia
