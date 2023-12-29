Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Expands By 95.2%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF remained flat at $31.55 during trading on Friday. 2,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

