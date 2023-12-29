Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Declines By 97.2%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of SDIPF remained flat at $8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Frasers Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $8.08.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

