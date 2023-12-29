Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 89.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN remained flat at $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 318,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,570. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
