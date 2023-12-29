Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 89.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN remained flat at $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 318,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,570. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

