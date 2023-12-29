Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Rises By 85.3%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Guild Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $898.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Guild has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

