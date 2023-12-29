Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 71.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,112. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.