Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Expands By 269.9%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 269.9% from the November 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSDI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 53,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,633. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.