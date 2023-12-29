Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declines By 47.9%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 389,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,647. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,312,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,045,327.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 49,901 shares of company stock valued at $648,337 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

