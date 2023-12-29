Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declines By 47.9%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 389,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,647. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,312,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,045,327.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,901 shares of company stock valued at $648,337 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

