Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Decreases By 57.6%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 13.5 %
MFH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 46,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.99.
