Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Decreases By 57.6%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 13.5 %

MFH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 46,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.99.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.