Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 56.1%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MIND Technology stock remained flat at $6.59 during trading hours on Friday. 5,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

