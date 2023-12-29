Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Grows By 96.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 1,636,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.