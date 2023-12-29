Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Declines By 50.0%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock remained flat at $166.22 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of $146.33 and a 12 month high of $166.22.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Further Reading

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

