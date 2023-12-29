Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 54.3%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

RHE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.04. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Health Properties by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regional Health Properties by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

