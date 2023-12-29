Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Rises By 132.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the November 30th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -45.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

