Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 92.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $19.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.