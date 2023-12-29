Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Rises By 300.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Down 31.7 %
Shares of SEHCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
About Sweet Earth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sweet Earth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.