Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Rises By 300.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of SEHCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

