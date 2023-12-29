Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases By 97.8%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.59%.

