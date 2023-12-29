Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 58.8%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 611.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 40.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

VGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 19,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,355. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

