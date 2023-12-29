Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Short Interest Update

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 168,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 180.93% and a negative net margin of 1,123.90%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Featured Stories

