SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

