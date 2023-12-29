SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.60 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $344,023.60 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

