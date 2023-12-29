SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Short Interest Update

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SLGCW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

