Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.53. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 86,324 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

