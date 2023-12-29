Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $3.70 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,538,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 3,146,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,530. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

