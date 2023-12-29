Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

SXI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.38. 50,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Standex International has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

