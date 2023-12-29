Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Up 1.9%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. 2,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Sunday, December 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $835.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Steel Partners shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

