Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading 2% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 1,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZHF

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.