StockNews.com Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

