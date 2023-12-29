Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Gregory A. Beard Sells 38,759 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. Research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.