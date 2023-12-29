Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Gregory A. Beard Sells 38,759 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 25.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. Research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
