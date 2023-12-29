Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

