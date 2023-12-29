TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0321

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $288.21 million and $24.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00094577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005493 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,333,869 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,274,022 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

