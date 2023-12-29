TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 406,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

TerrAscend Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TerrAscend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.