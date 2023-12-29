The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.25

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.25 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.33). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 42,706 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.84. The stock has a market cap of £64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Dray purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($67,852.60). Company insiders own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

