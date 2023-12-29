The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 205,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,690. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

