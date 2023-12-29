Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $503,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 41,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.2% in the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $531.34. 315,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,321. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.52 and its 200 day moving average is $510.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.