Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

TKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

