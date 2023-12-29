Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.80 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 207.80 ($2.64). 188,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 281,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.50).

Tremor International Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.23. The company has a market cap of £296.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,843.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

