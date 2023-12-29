Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 56,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

In related news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 793.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.