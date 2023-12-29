Umee Price Down 10.9% This Week (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Umee has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $247,727.04 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umee has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Umee Profile
Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.
Buying and Selling Umee
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.