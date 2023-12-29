Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,798,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,449. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

